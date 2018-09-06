Tree plantation

LAHORE: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Director General G Hassan Baig has directed the authority to carry out massive plantation activity at airports and celebrate Defence Day with zeal to pay tribute to great martyrs of Pakistan.

In this regard, plantation campaign shall be started by planting saplings at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday (today). Airport Manager, Lahore, Sardar Tahir Sikandar, Deputy Airport Manager Ch Nazir Ahmed Khan, officers of ASF, FIA, Customs and Station Managers of airlines shall participate in the activity to plant trees. The portraits of great martyrs of Pakistan shall be displayed in International and Domestic Terminals of Allama Iqbal International Airport.