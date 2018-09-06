RPOs, DPOs orderedto ensure Muharram security

LAHORE: IG Punjab Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has directed all the RPOs and DPOs to devise a security plan for sensitive Muharram processions and Majalis of their regions and districts. He directed them to ensure the scanning and screening of all the routes before the processions begin. He ordered the use of CCTV cameras, walk through gates, metal detectors and other advance equipment for the security of Majalis and processions during Muharram.

Police commandos in civil uniform shall be deployed in the processions and snipers should be installed on rooftops that come on the route of sensitive processions in order to avoid any untoward incident. He ordered for ensuring video recording of processions through CCTV installment on the route of main procession.

He ordered for expediting operation against most-wanted criminals, dacoits and anti-social elements and observing keenly the individuals who come under fourth schedule and proscribed organisation.

He expressed these views while chairing a video link conference with the senior police officers at Central Police Office on Tuesday. The conference was attended by CCPO Lahore, all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs along with other officers via video link.

The IG directed the officers to ensure schedule of the processions and to launch search, sweep and combing operations on daily basis in the areas where processions and Majalis held. He ordered strict action against those who violate loudspeaker act or the ones who promote hate material. He said no official would leave his duty point until every single Azzadar had left the procession and for that purpose, all the officials should be briefed on daily basis so that they could do their job in a better way.

Moreover, IG Punjab Dr Syed Kaleem Imam visited Special Protection Unit (SPU) headquarters and Kahna camp office and chaired a session regarding the working of SPU. DIG (SPU) Waseem Sial briefed IG about different operations in the province including the security of Chinese experts working on CPEC projects. The IG ordered for facilitating and assisting the officials on field duty and the directed that new force of SPU for the security of high profile personalities be made operational as soon as possible. He said to enhance the capability of SPU personnel, the refresher courses be continued.

He asked to ensure weekly holiday for SPU officials and to recruit female personnel as well. He ordered for making use of SPU vehicles for their relevant projects. During his visit, the IG met Chinese citizens and SPU officials also. He directed the SPU officials to provide security to Chinese and other foreigners as they are our guests and that they would be able to play their part fearlessly for the development of our country. At the end of the visit, DIG (SPU) presented souvenir to the IG.