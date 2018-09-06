Transfers

LAHORE The Punjab government issued notification for transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Muhammad Munir Malik, Additional Commissioner Wasa, has been promoted to BS-19 and upon promotion he has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Gen) Communication & Works (C&W), while Najeebullah Malik, Deputy Secretary (Gen) C&W, has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Bushra Naseer, Deputy Director (PIU) Punjab Skills Development Project (PSDP), has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Population Welfare against a vacant post, Sardar Saifullah Dogar, Special Secretary (Budget & Resources) Finance Department, as Special Secretary (Expenditure and Corporate) Finance and Shoaib Iqbal Syed (awaiting posting) as Additional Secretary Finance. The services of Dr Yousaf Junaid, Member Inquiries-III (S&GAD), have been repatriated to the Establishment Division and he is also relived of his duties in Punjab government.