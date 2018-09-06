Education University gets fitness centre

A state-of-the-art fitness centre has been established in the main campus of the University of Education. The university Vice-Chancellor Dr Rauf-e-Azam inaugurated the centre. Addressing on the occasion, he said we are well aware of the mental and physical health of our students and teachers because, in order to excel in our studies, we have to be mentally and physically fit. He expressed hope that the fitness centre would be proved very useful for the teachers, staff and students of the university. The centre will operate under the supervision of Dr Muhammad Umer Saleem, the director of sports and students affairs. The ceremony was also attended by the Registrar Dr Manzoom Akhtar and other senior officials of the university.