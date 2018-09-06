Partly cloudy forecast

Dry and partly cloudy weather was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at few places in Malakand, Rawalpindi Divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.