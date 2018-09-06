Sana to get security according to law, court told

The Punjab government on Wednesday ensured the Lahore High Court that the required police security would not be withdrawn from former Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan.

As hearing resumed, a law officer told the court comprising Justice Shahid Jamil Khan that security would be provided to Rana Sanaullah according to the law. On it, the court disposed of the petition challenging withdrawal of Rana's security. Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar appeared on behalf of the former law minister told the court that Mr Khan had been provincial minister and member of the cabinet from 2008 to 2018. He said the petitioner had been facing life threats before and after the recent general election. The counsel said the government withdrew security of the petitioner making him vulnerable to any untoward incident. He requested the court to stop the government from withdrawing security of the petitioner. —Correspondent