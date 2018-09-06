Wrong injection claims life

LAHORE: A 50-year-old woman died after a doctor administered her wrong injection in a private clinic in the Factory Area on Wednesday.

The woman was identified as Naseem of Walton Road. It was reported that the woman had been taken to a private clinic in the Factory Area where the doctor administered her wrong injection, resulting into her death. The responsible doctor disappeared after the incident. Later, the woman’s relatives staged a protest demonstration and demanded legal action against the responsible doctor.

Man hit to deathin Manawan: A 50-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in the limits of Manawan police on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Shabbir was crossing the road when a rashly-driven car ran over him, as a result of which he received fatal injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Man kills self over poverty: A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the Nawankot area on Wednesday. The man was identified as Babar Shafiq of Jhuggian Nagran. Abject poverty had forced the man to end his life, police said. Body was removed to city mortuary.

Man hit to death: A 40-year-old man lost his life in a roadside accident on Raiwind Road on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Awais. Police shifted the body to morgue. Student go missing: An 8th Class student went missing from Sukh Neher, Baghbanpura on Wednesday.

Ameer Ali, son of Muhammad Arif, went to a local academy for tuition but did not turn up. The boy’s family believed that he had been kidnapped.

REUNITED: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) reunited two lost children with the parents here on Wednesday. A four-year-old Ibrahim and six-year-old Abdullah went missing when they were on their way back home from school. Police Communication Officer traced the children through the cameras of PSCA. The children who had gone missing from the Cantt area were recovered from Fortress Stadium.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 884 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 956 were injured. Out of the injured, 582 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 364 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.