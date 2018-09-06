Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Wrong injection claims life

LAHORE: A 50-year-old woman died after a doctor administered her wrong injection in a private clinic in the Factory Area on Wednesday.

The woman was identified as Naseem of Walton Road. It was reported that the woman had been taken to a private clinic in the Factory Area where the doctor administered her wrong injection, resulting into her death. The responsible doctor disappeared after the incident. Later, the woman’s relatives staged a protest demonstration and demanded legal action against the responsible doctor.

Man hit to deathin Manawan: A 50-year-old man was killed by a speeding car in the limits of Manawan police on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Shabbir was crossing the road when a rashly-driven car ran over him, as a result of which he received fatal injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Man kills self over poverty: A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the Nawankot area on Wednesday. The man was identified as Babar Shafiq of Jhuggian Nagran. Abject poverty had forced the man to end his life, police said. Body was removed to city mortuary.

Man hit to death: A 40-year-old man lost his life in a roadside accident on Raiwind Road on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Awais. Police shifted the body to morgue. Student go missing: An 8th Class student went missing from Sukh Neher, Baghbanpura on Wednesday.

Ameer Ali, son of Muhammad Arif, went to a local academy for tuition but did not turn up. The boy’s family believed that he had been kidnapped.

REUNITED: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) reunited two lost children with the parents here on Wednesday. A four-year-old Ibrahim and six-year-old Abdullah went missing when they were on their way back home from school. Police Communication Officer traced the children through the cameras of PSCA. The children who had gone missing from the Cantt area were recovered from Fortress Stadium.

ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 884 road traffic accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 956 were injured. Out of the injured, 582 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 364 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him