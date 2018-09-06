Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jang Economic Session: US wants Indian hegemony in region, say experts

LAHORE: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Pakistan was only a stopover in which he demanded Pakistan do more. The US wants to establish Indian hegemony in the region whereas Pakistan wants to develop relations with every country on the basis of equality.

These views were expressed by the experts at Jang Economic Session on ‘what should be Pakistan’s stance on US-Pakistan relations?’ The panellists were Muhammad Ali Mian, Farooq Hasnat and Jamshad Iqbal Cheema while the session was hosted by Sikindar Lodhi.

Muhammad Ali Mian said in global context the US role is to uphold its superiority to create issues among the nations to sell its weapons and keep developing nations obedient to it. He said Pakistan should have a clear stance like of sovereign country as the US gives priorities to its relations. He said the US played a negative role in spreading religious differences and wanted to make India a big power in the region which is unacceptable to Pakistan. He said the US wanted to put pressure on Pakistan which could only be countered with the help of stable government and economic growth. He said Pakistan should focus on CPEC and other development projects and control violence and improve ties with neighbouring countries.

Farooq Hasnat said the US relations with Pakistan, Turkey and EU countries are facing ups and downs. “Donald Trump’s policies are different from Obama. The US has no chances to win war in Afghanistan. It also needs Pakistan’s cooperation for better ties with China. Pakistan should learn from the past experiences and not trust the US on trade ties as it has already picked India as its trade partner. China is suitable trade partner for Pakistan and now ties between China and Russia are also improving. Russia will play a vital role in building peace in Afghanistan,” he said.

Jamshad iqbal Cheema said the US has become a powerful country by using IMF, World Bank and other institutions to rule the world. “Its policies contain threats and aids. The US image of soft power has become hard power after Donald Trump,” he said and stressed Pakistan to improve internal security.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him