Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

National

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ECP declares Dr Arif Alvi as 13th President of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday officially declared Dr Arif Alvi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) the winner of presidential election, having received 352 votes.

Dr Alvi was declared as the 13th president of Pakistan after an official count showed he had received the more votes, as compared to two other candidates: Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman, who was also the candidate of other opposition parties and PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan.

The results of Tuesday's election were prepared in the presence of the representatives of the three candidates here at the Election Commission Secretariat, with Chief Election Commissioner Justice ® Sardar Muhammad Raza, who was the returning officer (RO) with regards to the presidential election conducted on Tuesday.

According to the Form VII issued by the returning officer, Dr Alvi secured 352 electoral votes—44 more than his two rivals could collectively manage to obtain. Maulana Fazl and Aitzaz Ahsan received 184 and 124 electoral votes, respectively after all efforts to pitch a consensus candidate against Dr. Alvi by the opposition parties failed.

A total of 1110 votes were cast during the election that was simultaneously held at the Parliament House here and the Provincial Assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the notification said. Of these, 28 votes were declared invalid, the Election Commission explained.

The Election Commission issued the related statistics, according to which, a total of 660 votes were calculated in accordance with Paragraph 18 of the Second Schedule.

Dr Alvi bagged 212 out of 424 valid votes polled at the parliament, where MNAs and senators voted jointly. He secured more votes than his opponents in all legislatures, except the Provincial Assembly of Sindh. Interestingly, he hails from the very province and from where he had contested and won two consecutive elections of the National Assembly.

The Election Commission has sent the official results to the federal government, which will notify Dr Alvi as the 13th President of Pakistan. He will replace President Mamnoon Hussain, who is set to bow out on September 9 after completing his five-year term.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him