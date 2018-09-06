Savings Schemes profit rates increased

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday revised profit rates of the National Savings Schemes by 0.72 percent to 0.96 percent, according to a press statement issued by the Central Directorate of National Savings. The rate for Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioner Benefit Accounts and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts were all increased from 10.20 percent to 10.92 percent, a net increase of 0.72 percent.