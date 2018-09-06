Savings Schemes profit rates increased

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday revised profit rates of the National Savings Schemes by 0.72 percent to 0.96 percent, according to a press statement issued by the Central Directorate of National Savings. The rate for Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioner Benefit Accounts and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts were all increased from 10.20 percent to 10.92 percent, a net increase of 0.72 percent.
ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday revised profit rates of the National Savings Schemes by 0.72 percent to 0.96 percent, according to a press statement issued by the Central Directorate of National Savings. The rate for Behbood Savings Certificates, Pensioner Benefit Accounts and Shuhada Family Welfare Accounts were all increased from 10.20 percent to 10.92 percent, a net increase of 0.72 percent.
Comments