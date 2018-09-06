Twitter not based on ‘political ideology’

WASHINGTON: Twitter does not operate on the basis of "political ideology," chief executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday, rejecting claims of bias against conservatives.

"Twitter does not use political ideology to make any decisions, whether related to ranking content on our service or how we enforce our rules," Dorsey said in prepared remarks to a congressional hearing with US technology giants.

"We believe strongly in being impartial, and we strive to enforce our rules impartially." Dorsey’s comments come days after President Donald Trump accused technology firms of "censorship" and suppressing conservative voices. The statement from Dorsey released by a House panel covered questions about foreign influence operations on social media as well as accusations of political bias. He said Twitter is committed to rooting out abusive activity and "hostile foreign influence."