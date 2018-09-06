Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

World

REUTERS
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

A quarter of adults are too inactive, putting health at risk

More than a quarter of the world’s adults - or 1.4 billion people - take too little exercise, putting them at higher risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia and cancers, according to a World Health Organisation-led study.

In 2016, around one in three women and one in four men worldwide were not reaching the recommended levels of physical activity to stay healthy – at least 150 minutes of moderate, or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise a week.

There has been no improvement in global levels of physical activity since 2001, according to the study, which was conducted by World Health Organisation (WHO) researchers and published on Tuesday in The Lancet Global Health journal.

The highest rates of lack of exercise in 2016 were in adults in Kuwait, American Samoa, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, where more than half of all adults were not active enough to protect their health.

By comparison, around 40 percent of adults in the United States, 36 percent in Britain and 14 percent in China did too little exercise to stay healthy.

"Unlike other major global health risks, levels of insufficient physical activity are not falling worldwide, on average, and over a quarter of all adults are not reaching the recommended levels of physical activity for good health," said Regina Guthold of the WHO, who co-led the research.

The WHO says insufficient physical activity is one of the leading risk factors for premature death worldwide. It raises the risk of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes.

By becoming more active, it says, people can easily achieve benefits such as improve muscular and cardio-respiratory fitness, better bone health, weight control and reduced risk of hypertension, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, depression and various types of cancer.

The study found that levels of low physical activity were more than twice as great in high-income countries compared to poorer nations, and had increased by 5.0 percent in richer countries from 2001 to 2016. In wealthier countries, the researchers said, a transition towards more sedentary jobs as well as sedentary forms of recreation and transport could explain higher levels of inactivity.

In less well-off countries, people tend to be more active at work and for transport, they said. They urged governments to take note of these changes and put in place infrastructures that promote walking and cycling for transport and active sports and recreation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him