Israel closes sole people crossing with Gaza

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army announced the closure on Wednesday of the sole people crossing with the Gaza Strip following a violent demonstration the previous day, just 10 days after reopening it.

"Yesterday, a violent riot was instigated in the area of the Erez crossing, with the participation of hundreds of Palestinian rioters," the army said in a statement. "Subsequently, it was decided to close the Erez crossing until the damage caused by the rioters will be repaired."

No timeframe was given for the reopening. The Palestinians were protesting against a US announcement on Friday that it would cease all funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) which helps some three million needy refugees across the Middle East.

Washington, which until last year was by far the biggest contributor to the UNRWA, had already plunged the nearly 70-year-old agency into financial crisis in January with its announcement of a $300 million funding freeze.