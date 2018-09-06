Do no harm

Mental health is one subject which is not discussed in an effective manner. In our country, there are only a few hundred psychiatrists. While there are so many good doctors that patiently listen to a patient’s problem, there are some psychiatrists who talk like a machine to their patients who are suffering from depression.

The reason for this form of behaviour is that a single doctor has to see a large number of patients. It is the responsibility of the healthcare authorities to ensure that there are an adequate number of psychiatrists at different hospitals across the country. Overworked doctors cannot devote their energies towards treating a patient. As a result, it is the patient who suffers the most.

Farhat Naz

Mardan