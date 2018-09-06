The new president

Dr Arif Alvi, has successfully won the presidential elections by getting 353 votes. The 13th president of Pakistan, Arif Alvi has defeated JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman and PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan.

The newly elected president will take oath of his office in a few days. He is succeeding Mamnoon Hussain. We hope that Alvi will fulfil his responsibilities in a professional manner.

Shakeel Phullan

Turbat