The new president

Dr Arif Alvi, has successfully won the presidential elections by getting 353 votes. The 13th president of Pakistan, Arif Alvi has defeated JUI-F Chief Fazlur Rehman and PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan.
The newly elected president will take oath of his office in a few days. He is succeeding Mamnoon Hussain. We hope that Alvi will fulfil his responsibilities in a professional manner.
Shakeel Phullan
Turbat
