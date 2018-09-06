No facilities

Jaffarabad is a district which has vast areas of agricultural land. However, even in the 21st century, the region is still deprived of quality education, healthcare facilities and general awareness among people. In state-owned schools, teacher absenteeism has become a major problem. Since there is no one to oversee teachers’ activities, many teachers don’t conduct classes for weeks.

Moreover, the level of infrastructure of these schools and colleges is deplorable. There is not even a single library in the district. The neglect of the authorities has disappointed many people who were unable to continue their studies because of the lack of facilities and opportunities. It must be noted that the district has produced so many good names that have been in the government. It is time the government took serious measures to provide prestigious education and healthcare facilities in Jaffarabad.

Muhammad Azam Baloch

Jaffarabad