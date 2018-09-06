No space for diversity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Although Pakistan is culturally rich, its diversity is hardly cherished. PTI MPA Fayazulhasan Chohan’s rant against culture and art is a case in point. He bluntly ridiculed performing artists and depicted Pakistani society’s apathy towards art, especially performing art. In a country where extremism and intolerance run high, such remarks by a responsible minister only spread hatred. Cherishing artists and promoting the true face of a diverse Pakistan is in the country’s interest.
Since artists are the country’s ambassadors who help create a soft and positive image of the country. Such aversion to culture and art is openly shown by a cabinet member of the government that vowed to build a tolerant Pakistan which is exactly what the Quaid wished for. However, it is said that old habits die hard.
Kashif Hakro
Karachi
