No space for diversity

Although Pakistan is culturally rich, its diversity is hardly cherished. PTI MPA Fayazulhasan Chohan’s rant against culture and art is a case in point. He bluntly ridiculed performing artists and depicted Pakistani society’s apathy towards art, especially performing art. In a country where extremism and intolerance run high, such remarks by a responsible minister only spread hatred. Cherishing artists and promoting the true face of a diverse Pakistan is in the country’s interest.

Since artists are the country’s ambassadors who help create a soft and positive image of the country. Such aversion to culture and art is openly shown by a cabinet member of the government that vowed to build a tolerant Pakistan which is exactly what the Quaid wished for. However, it is said that old habits die hard.

Kashif Hakro

Karachi