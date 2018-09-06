Not a doctor

Babar Awan’s doctorate was rendered fake in the courts. And yet, the media is still adding the prefix ‘Dr’ with his name. Is there no accountability in our country?

People devote several years and work arduously to obtain a doctorate while some influential people manage to pay a few hundred dollars to purchase these degrees. There are hundreds of so-called educational institutes across the world that would sell any degree for money.

Asad A Khan

London