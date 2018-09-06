Questions and answers

Our current education system is riddled with many shortcomings. It has been observed that our current education system doesn’t freely encourage students at all levels to ask their teachers questions to do away any problems they may encounter in understanding key concepts related to a subject. It has also been observed that good teachers always encourage their students to ask questions on any relevant concern. This helps to clarify concepts and facilitate a suitable environment for learning.

Asking questions helps a student understand their curriculum in a more cohesive manner. A suppressed mind, however, will always remain confused and unclear about any issue. To help student to become creative and critical, it is necessary that he/she is encouraged to ask questions. In this regard, the role and responsibilities of a teacher become all the more important.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi