Thu September 06, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

LEAs discuss security plans for Muharram

A high-level meeting was held at the headquarters of Sindh Rangers on Wednesday to review the security arrangements to be observed in the province for the upcoming month of Muharram-ul-Haram.

According to a spokesperson for the force, senior officials of the Sindh Police, Rangers and concerned intelligence agencies attended the meeting. A comprehensive plan to ensure security in the province during the sacred days of Muharram was adopted.

It was decided that the police and Rangers would conduct flag march, snap-checking and stringent surveillance of religious congregations and processions related to different schools of thought during the month.

The meeting resolved that all the orders and code of ethics recommended by the Sindh government would be duly observed for the sake of peace and violators of all such instructions of the provincial authorities would be dealt with sternly.

The organisers of the congregations and processions related to Muharram would not be allowed to change their traditional routes or venues. There will also be a strict ban on the use of flags, printed material of all sorts, audio and video recordings in all forms as well as the raising of slogans that could spread hatred against any section of society, the spokesperson said.

The participants of the meeting appealed to scholars belonging to different schools of thought to extend their fullest cooperation to the LEAs for the sake of maintenance of peace in Sindh during Muharram.

The public was urged to alert the Sindh Rangers about any possible untoward incident, suspicious activity, and or the presence of suspected criminal elements in their vicinity on the Rangers helpline 1101 or on the cell phone number 0316-2369996 either through SMS or Whatsapp.

