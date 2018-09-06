Thu September 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken
Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes
Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails
Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad
Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil
Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money
NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister
PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Court grants B-class facility to Hussain Lawai

The special banking court hearing a multi-billion rupee money laundering case has accepted the plea of prominent banker and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide, Hussain Lawai, to grant him B-class facility in prison.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the court examined the educational certificates and degrees of Lawai and noted that it was fair to grant B-class facility to Lawai, who is under detention in prison on judicial remand.

Lawai and his companion Talha Raza along with others are facing allegations of corruption of more than Rs7 billion in the case prepared by the Federal Investigation Agency. Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and several others are also facing charges of money laundering in the same court.

Meanwhile, the judicial magistrate (South-28) adjourned the hearing in the case of illegal use of a loudspeaker against Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar and others till September 27.

Sattar appeared in the court for the hearing. The court examined two cases lodged in the Soldier Bazaar police station in 2016 and in the New Town police station in 1987, and inquired from the relevant SHOs about the case file.

Since the police officer failed to reply, the court issued directives to the East Investigation SSP to appear at the next hearing. The investigation officer concerned was also directed to present the case record at the next hearing.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Nasreen Jalil, Kamal Pasha, Haider Abbas Rizvi, Kunwar Naveed, Faisal Siddiqui and others have been declared as proclaimed offenders in these cases. Speaking to journalists after the hearing, Sattar said some friends affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had offered him to join their party.

Meanwhile, the additional district and sessions judge (West) Maqbool Ahmed Memon awarded a 25-year imprisonment to a man convicted of murder. The accused Shabbir Awan had killed his stepson Tahir Nawaz in 2014 in Manghopir. The court also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on him. In case the convict defaults on the fine, he would have to face an additional three years in prison, the court ruled.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez

I’m a fighter and will keep fighting, says Hafeez
Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer

Sonali Bendre continues to look beautiful during her battle against cancer
Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Amir Khan all set to take on Colombian Samuel Vargas

Photos & Videos

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets hospitalized again
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him