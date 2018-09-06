Court grants B-class facility to Hussain Lawai

The special banking court hearing a multi-billion rupee money laundering case has accepted the plea of prominent banker and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide, Hussain Lawai, to grant him B-class facility in prison.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the court examined the educational certificates and degrees of Lawai and noted that it was fair to grant B-class facility to Lawai, who is under detention in prison on judicial remand.

Lawai and his companion Talha Raza along with others are facing allegations of corruption of more than Rs7 billion in the case prepared by the Federal Investigation Agency. Pakistan Peoples Party leader Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and several others are also facing charges of money laundering in the same court.

Meanwhile, the judicial magistrate (South-28) adjourned the hearing in the case of illegal use of a loudspeaker against Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar and others till September 27.

Sattar appeared in the court for the hearing. The court examined two cases lodged in the Soldier Bazaar police station in 2016 and in the New Town police station in 1987, and inquired from the relevant SHOs about the case file.

Since the police officer failed to reply, the court issued directives to the East Investigation SSP to appear at the next hearing. The investigation officer concerned was also directed to present the case record at the next hearing.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Nasreen Jalil, Kamal Pasha, Haider Abbas Rizvi, Kunwar Naveed, Faisal Siddiqui and others have been declared as proclaimed offenders in these cases. Speaking to journalists after the hearing, Sattar said some friends affiliated with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had offered him to join their party.

Meanwhile, the additional district and sessions judge (West) Maqbool Ahmed Memon awarded a 25-year imprisonment to a man convicted of murder. The accused Shabbir Awan had killed his stepson Tahir Nawaz in 2014 in Manghopir. The court also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on him. In case the convict defaults on the fine, he would have to face an additional three years in prison, the court ruled.