Four new ministers inducted into Sindh cabinet

The Sindh cabinet was expanded on Wednesday as four more newly-inducted ministers took oath.

Governor Imran Ismail administered the oath to the new ministers at the Governor House in a ceremony conducted by Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, political leaders, government functionaries, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

The newly-inducted ministers are Mukesh Kumar Chawla, who has been given the charge of Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Department; Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, who has been given the charge of the Energy Department; Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who has been given the portfolio of Works and Services Department and Faraz Dero, who has been given the departments of Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr.

Chawla has served as the excise and taxation minister in the previous government of PPP. He is an MPA on a reserved seat for minorities. Shaikh is a former bureaucrat and a politician who was elected to the Sindh Assembly from Shikarpur. He has also held a ministry in a previous provincial government. Similarly, Shah from Rohri, Sukkur has also served as provincial information minister in the previous government. Faraz Dero is an MPA from Tando Adam Khan.

Meanwhile, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is the adviser to the CM on law and anti-corruption, has been given the additional portfolio of Information & Archives Department. With this expansion in the second round, the Sindh cabinet now comprises 12 provincial ministers and two advisers to the CM.