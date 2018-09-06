PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi nominated opposition leader in PA

The joint opposition in the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday formally nominated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Firdous Shamim Naqvi as the next opposition leader in the House.

The important slot of Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly has been vacant since last month when the 15th house of the provincial legislature came into existence as a result of the July 25 general elections.

The PTI, which has emerged as the second largest party in the Sindh Assembly after the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, took a long time to nominate one of its lawmakers as the next opposition leader. A formal application was submitted in this connection to secretariat of the provincial assembly nominating Naqvi on Wednesday. The application was jointly moved by MPAs of PTI, Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance – the joint opposition parties.

The application carries the signatures of 60 MPAs of the opposition benches, including 28 legislators of PTI, 19 of MQM-P and 13 of GDA. However, it doesn’t have the signatures of MQM-P MPA Khawaja Izharul Hassan, who was the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, and that of GDA MPA Arif Mustafa Jatoi. The combined strength of the lawmakers of GDA, MQM, and PTI comes to 62. In the presidential election held on Tuesday, PTI’s candidate Dr Arif Alvi secured 56 votes from the Sindh Assembly.

Speaking to the media after the application’s submission, Naqvi said the document carries the signatures of 60 opposition legislators as the leftover signatures could not be obtained owing to absence of the MPAs.

He said the opposition would not just criticise the conduct of the provincial government but would also suggest resolutions to the problems of people. The coming five years would prove to be promising for Pakistan, said Naqvi adding that they hoped citizens would support them in their good efforts.

According to Naqvi, everyone had to be united for the sake of development in Karachi and for this purpose he would take the MQM along with him. The resources being generated by Karachi are being used to run the rest of Pakistan so the citizens of Karachi have the right to the basic necessities of life, he said. For the purpose, they required support of all the political forces including Peoples Party, he added. Naqvi further said that the opposition would strive to end the menace of corruption and would raise its voice against corrupt elements in Sindh.