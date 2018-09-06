Govt needs better pro-poor policies to address poverty

Comment

LAHORE: The government is making efforts to improve governance and find ways to increase revenues without which it cannot provide monetary relief to poor. But they could be provided relief from social stress without monetary resources.

Poverty is a socio-economic curse that deprives the individuals from food, shelter, education, health care, sanitation, pure drinking water, and dignity. The society looks down upon poor even if they are close relatives.

The attitude of the society towards down-trodden could be changed if every feudal lord or rich person is heavily penalised for misbehaviour. It is common to see home servants being thrashed in open and no one comes to save them. They get relief only in those cases that get media attention and such cases are very rare.

There is a need to mobilise poor communities to remove factors that promote poverty. The much touted Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has not made any dent in poverty.

The poor families are provided a small stipend that is enough to take care of only one week’s food needs. For the rest of the month, the jobless poor either starve or look for support elsewhere.

They need jobs which are not there. Even if they get menial jobs that may take them above poverty line, but the income is not enough to build assets.

In case the job is lost, they again fall below the poverty line. We are in fact draining Rs110 billion annual BISP fund.

Had this amount been spent on facilitating apparel exporters in adding new machines and export promotion fund, millions of jobs would have been created every year.

BISP is a public appeasing programme that is not free from corrupt practices. By doling out funds without any conditions, we are promoting beggary in the country.

Many developing countries also give cash to their extreme poor, but the reward is conditional. In some cases, the stipends are linked to enrolment of a child (girls mostly) in the schools. The stipend is linked to 70-80 percent attendance of the student every month.

Microfinance could have partly resolved the poverty issue, but its penetration is extremely limited in Pakistan. With low penetration microfinance is ineffective in our country. Moreover, as inflation is increasing, the high mark-up microfinance cannot create enough profits to pay back loans.

There is definitely something wrong in our pro poor policies as poverty has not been addressed even during the highest economic growth period in our history.

There is no reliable data about the poverty level in Pakistan. Whatever the actual numbers, the fact is that the ratio of poverty in Pakistan is very high and rising.

Planners must realise that poverty reduction strategy should ensure that the poor attains the ability to go about without shame. There is a need to emphasise the importance of dignity, respect and freedom from humiliation and respect in the society.

There should be no VIP protocol in government hospitals. Doctors should attend the patients on first come first serve basis.

Doctors should be present in outpatient wards throughout duty hour. There should be no break because of tea time. The medical representatives of pharmaceutical companies should be barred from entering hospital premises during office hours.

They can meet the doctors after office time. The poor would gain confidence if only this minor merit is observed.

The poor need empowerment that provides the ability to pursue goals one values, and has reason to value. In the similar way, the poor should be protected from police through strict surveillance.

The integrated approach should ensure physical safety, focusing on security from violence to property and person, and perceived violence that is usually not available to the poor.

The planners should also realise that it would be an uphill task to bring back looted money. A dedicated and prudent approach could yield result in two to three years.

Till that time, the resources would have to be created from within. The relief to poor man would come when revenues increase.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is an option, but the institution would make some tough conditions for a bailout package.

The decision to increase power rates by Rs2 per unit seems to be an effort of the present government to appease IMF, otherwise this regime was committed to reduce power rates.