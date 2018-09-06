Thu September 06, 2018
Pak-US diplomatic stalemate broken

Imran Khan’s govt decides to abolish PM’s laptop, other schemes

Iran says to go beyond previous enrichment if deal fails

Trump says he did not discuss assassinating Syria's Assad

Trump envoys to press India on Russian missiles, Iran oil

Cabinet okays task forces to improve education, bring back looted money

NAB launches inquiry against defence minister

PM Imran pays rich tributes to martyrs, Ghazis on Defence Day

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

About 100 people fall ill on Emirates flight to New York: CDC

AFP
September 6, 2018

US trade deficit surges in July on record imports

Washington: The US trade deficit surged to $50.1 billion in July on record imports that created burgeoning gaps with trading partners in the crosshairs of President Donald Trump´s aggressive policies, according to government data released on Wednesday.

And with US goods facing retaliatory tariffs in many countries, exports dropped sharply that month, the Commerce Department reported.

The difference between imports and exports of goods and services jumped more than $4 billion, an increase of 9.5 percent, to $50.1 billion -- just a few hundred million shy of the consensus forecast among economists.

It was the second consecutive month that saw the deficit widen, following the surge of exports in May meant to outrun tariffs imposed in US markets abroad.

The figures do not bode well for growth in the second quarter, although other economic indicators point to healthy demand and expanding GDP.

It was also a month of multiple records in the trade data: imports of goods and services were the highest ever, as were service exports.

In addition, the deficits with China and the European Union -- two of Trump´s favorite trade villains -- hit all-time highs, contrary to the stated goals of his trade confrontations.

The US president has imposed steep tariffs on steel and aluminum from key trading partners, as well as punitive duties on $50 billion in annual imports from China, with the possibility that another $200 billion will be targeted as soon as this week.

The deficit with Canada also widened, according to the report released shortly before Washington and Ottawa were due to resume talks aimed at salvaging the North American Free Trade Agreement as a three-nation pact with Mexico.

US imports in July rose 0.9 percent to $261.2 billion, the highest ever, including record purchases of both goods and services.

Exports fell one percent to $211.1 billion, including record shipments of industrial supplies and petroleum, while sales of soybeans -- subject to Chinese retaliatory tariffs -- dropped by $700 million.

Imports of petroleum hit the highest level in four years at $23.6 billion, on the highest price in four years of an average $64.63 a barrel.

Exports and imports of auto imports both rose, but the volatile aircraft category dropped $1.6 billion.

