Ufone launches prepaid data roaming

KARACHI: Ufone has launched prepaid data roaming offer in the UAE, a statement said on Wednesday.

By launching this offer in the UAE, Ufone has now become the only operator in Pakistan offering prepaid data roaming services in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Ensuring that Ufone caters to the needs of travelers by providing them with an affordable and easy solution, the new offer does not hold any subscription or daily / monthly recurring charges, it said.

The service has been designed after extensive market research and promises to offer great value through lucrative data benefits, enabling subscribers to stay connected throughout their travel. .