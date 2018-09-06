‘Govt must keep drug quality in check’

KARACHI: Representative body of multinational pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan, Pharma Bureau, has urged the new government to develop and follow a comprehensive policy to ensure checks and balances for the provision of quality medicines to patients.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Pharma Bureau Executive Director Ayesha T Haq said, “During last seven years, the investment of multinational companies in Pakistan was in excess of $0.5 billion towards maintaining good manufacturing practices standards, as each MNC with a manufacturing facility, invests on average roughly $3.2 million per annum with some investing up to $10 million per annum.”

In the past, tragic incidents like PIC and Tyno syrup happened due to compromise on quality of drugs by some companies resulting from total failure of their suboptimal quality management systems. “Despite regulatory challenges, the multinational pharmaceutical companies are keeping up with the global quality standards and current good manufacturing practices,” she added.

Recently, European Medicines Agency (EMA), had issued an alert about a raw material, sourced from Shanghai and used to produce Valsartan, drug prescribed for high blood pressure, was found contaminated with an impurity — N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) in some areas of the European Union (EU). NDMA was classified as a probable carcinogenic (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests.

Based on the alert, DRAP asked nine companies to recall the drug from markets, “We are proud to claim that none of the MNCs in Pakistan are using the affected raw material from the questionable sourcing companies,” said Haq.