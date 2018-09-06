Copper slumps

Melbourne/Beijing : Shanghai copper hit its lowest in more than a year overnight and was down for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, tracking a 2.6 percent drop in London copper as U.S.-China trade tensions continued to weigh on metal prices.

Open interest in Shanghai copper, a measure of market liquidity, on Tuesday hit its highest since July 18, as futures brokerages added a total of 3,047 lots to their short positions on the October contract. Shorts outnumber longs on every contract until at least January. The Shanghai copper futures curve remains in backwardation till January, a sign of higher immediate demand, with China copper premiums still near a 22-month high.

All other Shanghai base metals dropped with the exception of tin, which eked out a 0.5 percent rise.

"There appears no let-up in the selling in base metals amid the stronger USD, ongoing trade tension and emerging market turmoil," ANZ said in a note.