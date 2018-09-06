Gold lowers

Bengaluru : Gold on Wednesday held near one-week lows touched in the previous session, as global trade tensions and emerging market concerns boosted demand for the U.S. dollar, undermining the metal´s safe haven status.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,191.45 percent at 0102 GMT, after touching a more than one-week low at $1,189.20 on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,197.90 an ounce. Emerging markets stocks and currencies were under added pressure on concerns about inflation in Turkey and after data showed South Africa had slumped into recession in the second quarter. U.S. President Donald Trump could follow through on plans to impose levies on $200 billion more of Chinese imports after a public comment period on his proposed new tariffs on Chinese goods is set to end on Thursday.