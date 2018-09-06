Point of View

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
South Africa is back in recession and that was not expected. The big question is whether this is a... tipping point for EM markets and if the idiosyncratic issues are now adding up to something more structurally pernicious for EM markets. My guess? Yes, it is
Greg McKenna
—Chief strategist AxiTrader
