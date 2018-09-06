Stocks slide as investors fret over economic issues

Stocks fell on Wednesday, as economic worries kept investors on the sidelines, and government decision to increase gas tariff next month impacted blue chip cement, chemical, textile and fertiliser companies’ shares, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed lower on investor concerns for dismal economic outlook.

Strong financial results invited late session support in oil and financial stocks. “ECC (Economic Coordination Committee) decision on likely 30 percent surge in local gas prices next month, unresolved circular debt crises, foreign outflows, and hike in energy tariff played a catalytic role in the negative close,” he added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index fell 0.32 percent or 132.93 points to close at 41,620.96 points. KSE-30 shares index fell 0.30 percent or 61.06 points to end at 20,473.01 points.

As many as 365 scrips were active in the session, of which 110 moved up, 229 retreated, and 26 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 126.931 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 126.569 billion shares in the previous session.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the market was under pressure through most of the day due to news that the prime minister has approved gas tariff hike.

“Companies with captive power plants that run on gas, for example Lucky Cement, contributed to the index declines. On the other hand, Sui Northern Gas Pipeline gained, as higher gas prices will help with the utility company’s cost differential,” she added.

Pakistan Oilfields also declined because of latest financial reports, stating that drilling of a well in Tal Block has been suspended. “We expect the market to be mixed in the coming few sessions,” Shumaila added. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has said that Pakistan still has not done enough against terror groups to merit the resumption of US security assistance, which also put pressure on the market.

A leading trader said the market would take clue from the meeting of US secretary of state with the foreign and prime minister, where assurance would be given to convince that they have taken dozens of steps to curtail terrorism, money laundering, and terror financing.

The highest gainers were Colgate, up Rs119.70 to close at Rs2,513.87/share, and Khyber Tobacco, up Rs31.16 to finish at Rs672.06/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Abbott Lab, down Rs25.24 to close at Rs624.76/share, and Murree Brewery, down Rs24.96 to close at Rs774.99/share. Maple Leaf recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 7.185 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.73 to close at Rs55.89/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical, recording a turnover of 8.265 million shares. The scrip lost Rs0.49 to end at Rs13.40/share.