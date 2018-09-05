Miss England contestant first to wear hijab

LONDON: AMiss England contestant is set to wear a hijab in the finals on Tuesday, in a first for the organisation. Sara Iftekhar, a law student, is among 50 competitors for the Miss England crown and hopes to become the first Muslim winner. "It just proves Miss England represents the way England is today," competition spokeswoman Angie Beasley was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail newspaper. Iftekhar, 20, has already won the Miss Huddersfield title, representing the northern English market town. She is a make-up artist and often shares pictures of herself wearing traditional Pakistani dress on social media. The student started a clothing business aged 16. "I may be the first woman to wear a hijab. However, I am just a regular girl and we all have a fair opportunity in this contest," the BBC quoted her as saying. "If I want to cover myself up and dress modestly why should that be an issue? I am just like the other contestants." — AFP