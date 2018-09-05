Norris aims to emulate Hamilton

LONDON: Lando Norris has set his sights on emulating world champion Lewis Hamilton as the British teenager prepares to make Formula One history. Norris, 18, has been signed to drive for McLaren for the 2019 season, making him the youngest Briton to take part in the event. He will team up with Spaniard Carlos Sainz to represent British-based McLaren after Fernando Alonso confirmed his retirement and Stoffel Vandoorne was axed. With Hamilton having won four world titles, Norris has earned comparison with his superstar compatriot and he admits he is driven to follow in his footsteps. “It’s nice to be compared to such a good driver. I have admired Lewis since I started watching Formula One because I know how a good a driver he is and I know how hard it is,” Norris said. —AFP