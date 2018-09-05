NAB arrests absconding education officer

QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau Balochistan arrested proclaimed offender in bogus appointments case of Balochistan’s Education Department here on Tuesday.

Accused Mohammad Ahtisham was absconding since the accountability court declared him proclaimed offender in year 2017.

NAB Balochistan has filed reference in 2017 against the officers of Education Department and Balochistan’s AG Office who inflicted millions of rupee loss to national exchequer by making bogus appointments.

NAB investigation into the scam revealed that former Director Education Dept Abdul Karim Kiazai Additional Director Education DeptNizamud Din Mengal with complicity of officers of Balochistan’s AG Office made bogus appointments of teachers.