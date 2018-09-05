Sanjrani, Masood condole death of Ahmad Saeed Kirmani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, Speaker Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir and members of the assembly visited residence of central leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani to condole the death of his father Sayed Ahmad Saeed Kirmani Advocate.

The late Kirmani was close associate of father of nation Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He worked for creation of Pakistan and served the country as minister in West Pakistan government for five years.