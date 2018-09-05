Police rejects news about loss of it’s pistol

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory Police have denied a false news item carried by a section of media about loss of official pistol and personal documents of its Inspector General.
In an official rebuttal by the Islamabad Capital Territory police it has been stated that an official pistol of an officer was misplaced and an inquiry in this regards had been initiated as per the due procedure.
But the media had reported the incident falsely attributing it to the IG, it concluded.
