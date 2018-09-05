Work on new province has started: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that he belongs to the Southern Punjab and work has been started to carve out the southern belt as province.

A committee has been constituted in this regard and by the grace of Almighty Allah, the PTI will fulfil its promises made with the people. Our practical steps will be a witness to the changes promised earlier, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to Multan Press Club president who called on him at Punjab Assembly chamber, here Tuesday. During the meeting, discussion was held about solving the problems of the journalist community in Multan. The chief minister said that media’s role is very pivotal in society’s overall development as it has to create awareness in the public. We welcome the positive criticism of the media with open heart and problems of Multan Press Club will be solved on priority basis. He said that annual grant of Multan Press Club would soon be released and sub-office of Journalist Housing Foundation would be made functional in Multan.

The chief minister has said that establishment of a welfare society is not possible without the support of the needy and deserving people through donations.

In his message issued here Tuesday on the eve of World Charity Day, the chief minister said that people should help others so as to help transform the society as a beneficial organ for all the human beings. It is the moral duty of every citizen to take part in philanthropic activities and the needy should be given their right for the sake of blessings of Almighty Allah. The purpose of celebrating charity day is to create awareness about public welfare activities along with evaluating the services rendered by the charity organisations, he added.

Usman Buzdar has congratulated the PTI candidate Arif Alvi on his victory in the presidential election.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, the chief minister said that victory of Arif Alvi is the success of democracy and democratic forces. Arif Alvi will elevate the post of the president of Pakistan and his success is the result of best alliance and coordination between the PTI and its allied parties. The democratic forces deserve congratulations on successful completion of presidential election as the election process has been completed in an amicable manner, concluded the chief minister.