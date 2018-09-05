Police recover snatched vehicle

PESHAWAR: The police in Hayatabad recovered a vehicle snatched from a student at gunpoint and arrested the alleged snatcher on Tuesday.

Akhtar Naseer, Station House Officer, Hayatabad Police Station, told reporters that armed men had snatched car from a student, Aimal, in Phase-6 on August 19.

The official said the police while investigating the case recovered the car on Tuesday and arrested the snatcher Javed, an Afghan national living in Shahkas.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a local who had allegedly killed his mother the other day.

Police in Paharipura said they had arrested Zardad who had allegedly killed his mother over a domestic issue.