Gang selling ‘ice’ to students busted

PESHAWAR: The police busted a gang involved in selling ‘ice’ and different kinds of drugs to students of the University of Peshawar and other educational institutions by arresting three of its members on Tuesday.

Officials of the University Town Police Station said the cops recovered 888 grams of ‘ice,’ six kilograms of hashish and three kilograms of heroin from a vehicle and arrested three members of the ring.

They were identified as Naimat, Zahir Shah and Naseeb Khan. The official said the gang was involved in providing ‘ice’ and other drugs to the students and other people of the university and other educational institutions in the area.