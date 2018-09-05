Gas theft in country causing loss of Rs50b annually, PM told

ISLAMABAD: It has been revealed in a briefing here Tuesday given to the Prime Minister Imran Khan that gas theft in the country causing loss of Rs50 billion annually.

Imran Khan has directed the Petroleum Division to chalk out a comprehensive plan for checking the theft. The briefing was held at the Prime Minister Office (PMO). Secretary Petroleum Mian Asad Hayaud Din briefed the prime minister, in detail, about the existing situation vis-à-vis demand and supply in the oil and gas sector.

The premier was also apprised about the progress into construction and operationalisation of TAPI and Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline along with other significant projects which were in the pipeline to meet growing energy needs of the country. The secretary also highlighted various issues including the issue of rationalisation of gas sale prices, recovery of receivables, non-implementation and frequent altering of that policies resulting in erosion of the investors’ confidence and non-awarding of exploration blocks during the last five years.

The premier directed that a comprehensive plan of action with delineated timelines should be submitted at the earliest to address various issues of the oil and gas sector.

In the meanwhile Seishiro Eto, Chairman of the Japan-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League (JPPFL) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan who is heading a parliamentary delegation to Pakistan. It arrived here on Monday and is leaving tomorrow (Wednesday). He congratulated the prime minister on the continuity of the democratic process and on assumption of the office of the Prime Minister.

Eto stated that Japan looked forward to further strengthen the bilateral relation which is based on mutual trust. Two high level visits within short span of a week reflect the Japanese government’s desire to reach out to the new government in Pakistan to reaffirm the importance that Japan attaches to this relationship.

The prime minister welcomed Eto and members of his delegation. The two sides acknowledged the significance of parliamentary exchanges, and the role of parliamentarians in improving relations between the two countries. The premier appreciated the positive momentum of bilateral relationship between the two countries. He acknowledged the importance of Japan as a development partner and the cordial relation between the two countries, which is free of any irritant. He also looked forward to greater level of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the area of trade, investment, infrastructure and human resource development. Both sides agreed that increased parliamentary exchanges will provide robust foundation for further strengthening the bilateral relations.

Both sides appreciated the historically friendly bilateral relations and praised mutual cooperation between the two countries. Eto, while stating that such interactions would consolidate bilateral friendship, expressed gratitude for the warmth and hospitality provided by the government of Pakistan.