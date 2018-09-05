Wed September 05, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
September 5, 2018

Mike Pompeo arrives today with ties at lowest ebb

ISLAMABAD: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is arriving in Pakistan today (Wednesday) for the first high-level official meetings as bilateral relations have deteriorated to the lowest ebb in the past year.

Long-running divergent views over how to fight regional terrorism and bring an end to the 17-year-old deadly conflict in Afghanistan continue to overshadow expectations for the visit to break the stalemate in Islamabad’s complicated relationship with Washington, despite both being officially allies in anti-terrorism efforts.

Pompeo will be accompanied by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford when he lands in Pakistan, underscoring US counterterrorism focus in engagements with the uneasy South Asian partner, The Voice of America reports.

The American delegation will hold formal negotiations with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his team. Officials said the visitors were also scheduled to hold separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Announcing his South Asia policy last year in a bid to break the stalemate in the US-backed war against the Taliban in Afghanistan, President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of playing a double game, by covertly supporting the insurgency.

Pakistan consistently denies it is providing safe havens for the insurgents. It has also been pressing Washington to try to find a negotiated end to the conflict, saying the use of military force has failed to achieve the objective and instead encouraged terrorism in the region and allowed the Taliban to capture more Afghan territory in the process.

Qureshi says his meeting with Pompeo will provide an opportunity for the two sides to “exchange views” and try to improve strained ties. “Bilateral engagements are almost non-existent, almost in total suspension. So, we need to look as to how to move forward. We will listen to their point of view and place our stance before them,” Qureshi noted on the eve of Pompeo’s visit. “Our objective obviously is to build our relations on the basis of mutual trust and respect,” the foreign minister emphasized.

