PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

MULTAN/DERA GHAZI KHAN: An official letter of the Rajanpur deputy commissioner (DC) has sparked a social media controversy, as he said Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak – a PTI MNA elected from NA-194 – was interfering in official matters and pressuring him to transfer and post certain officials.

The letter No 4567/HC [G] dated 3-9-2018, a copy of which is available with The News, is addressed to the Dera Ghazi Khan commissioner, in which he has complained about illegal and unlawful interference in official business by Dreshak.

The DC, Allah Ditta Warraich, says Dreshak and his sons Punjab Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak and ex-MPA Sardar Ali Raza Dreshak are pressuring him to transfer and post different patwaris and Border Military Police (BMP) officials. He has also sought action against Dreshak over interference in the official business, politically influencing him and demanding unlawful protocol.

Warraich wrote in his letter that Dreshak phoned him from his personal cell on Sept 1 but he could not take his call for being busy in a meeting related to the Rajanpur Public School. Later, Dreshak sent him a text message on his official number saying, “Please call when free”, he added.

According to the DC, his gunman told him about the call after which he phoned the MNA. “I wanted to see you for some official affairs,” Dreshak told him.

The letter says the DC also received a call from the commissioner directing him to contact Dreshak. Warraich, who was scheduled to visit schools in Jampur along with the district education officials, contacted Dreshak that he would soon reach his office. The DC again called Dreshak when he reached his office and requested him to visit him.

Moments later, Dreshak accompanied by independent MPA Awais Khan Dreshak entered his office when he was busy attending an inquiry under directions from the Lahore High Court and Divisional Complaint Redressal Cell. The staff and applicant Muhammad Asghar were also present during the proceedings.

“I extend my hand for a handshake but the MNA deliberately refused to shake hands with me and sat on a chair,” Warraich said. He asked him to immediately transfer certain patwaris and BMP officials.

According to the letter, Dreshak in aggressive tone asked for immediate transfer of in-charge daffadar [equal to sub-inspector] BMP Post Firdos Gorchani at any cost, saying he had been supporting his political rival Punjab Assembly’s ex-deputy speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani. He demanded posting of BMP Jamadar Shahid Hassan Gorchani at desired place and complained that he had earlier asked him (DC) for the transfer but he didn’t pay heed.

According to the letter, Dreshak also directed the DC categorically not to make any order of any transfer or posting in future without his consent in his constituency. “I have been remained in opposition for 10 years,” Dreshak said and added that he wanted posting of his favourite BMP officials and patwaris.

When the DC asked Dreshak why he did not shake hands with him, the response was, “I was expecting that you will come out from your office to receive me at your office door. You did not receive me at your office door so I avoided shaking hands with you. It is a great humiliation of a Sardar when an official does not come out from his office to receive him.”

Dreshak also told him that the DC was not a more important official than a chieftain.

The DC in his letter has requested the commissioner to refer the matter to the competent authority to initiate proceedings against Dreshak according to law on the charges of political interference in smooth working of the office of the deputy commissioner and humiliating a public servant for not according him undue and unlawful protocol.

The copy of the complaint has also been sent to the chief election commissioner, Punjab chief secretary, secretary to the Punjab chief minister and secretary (services) for necessary action.

Meanwhile, Dreshak was not available for his comments when this correspondent attempted to get his version.