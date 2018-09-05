Pakistan will regain sports glory in Imran’s era: Faridi

LAHORE: Positive and useful efforts always produce wonderful results in every field and Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan is making effective efforts to put Pakistan sports especially cricket on track.

This was stated by Kentucky-based Pakistan’s former leading first class speedster Asif Faridi during his exclusive telephonic conversation with ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

Asif, who played 46 first class matches during his career, said Pakistani people are quite fortunate to have a committed and strong nerve leader like Imran Khan in Prime Minister’s office. “Imran has assumed the Prime Minister office with a mission to eradicate corruption not only from sports but every department of the country,” he added.

Faridi said that corrupt mafia and anti-state elements would not find any room to flourish at least in Imran’s tenure as Prime Minister.

Answering a query, whether Imran will be able to materialise his dream of corruption-free Pakistan, Faridi said in a determined tone: “I’m quite sure that Imran will be able to turn his dream into reality because he has possessed a strong will power and he has exhibited this quality on a number of occasions during his decades-long cricket and political career,” he explained.

Faridi, who represented ADBP and Rawalpindi teams during his 12-year first class career, said in response to a question that Imran is an honest man and his top priority is to appoint honest officials at all key national positions.

“The World Cup-winning skipper has never compromised on merit throughout his life. Imran is used to implement strict check and balance in every sphere of his life and we are quite sure that he will introduce such a team that will promote culture of check and balance in national sports.”

Faridi said Imran’s remarkable cricketing achievements including introduction of neutral umpires are open to everyone. “Imran insisted for neutral umpires for home series against India in 1989-90 just to nullify the impression of biased umpiring in home series.

Imran’s insistence to play under neutral umpires reflects his positive and transparent frame of mind and one can observe this approach in his entire life.”

To a question about Pakistan’s poor standing among world sports community and whether Imran, who himself had been a top star of his era, will play any role for Pakistan’s lost sports glory, Faridi said: “I’m quite sure that Pakistan will regain its lost sports glory during Imran’s era due to his merit-based measures.”

Giving his opinion for the better future of the country in sports, Faridi, who missed Pakistan’s Test cap from so close in the early ‘80s, said: “The Imran regime must make it compulsory for all schools and colleges to hold cricket, hockey, squash, football and athletics competitions on regular basis.

“It’s the only way for Pakistan to produce quality players in the above-mentioned games which ultimately will put an end to poor results in top international events like World Cup, Olympic and Asian Games etc.”

Responding to a question, Faridi, who captured 87 wickets during his first class career, said: “Obviously being a legendary cricketer, Imran will bring much-needed reforms in Pakistan cricket structure. We are pretty confident that he will introduce his vision in other sports as well and as a result of his merit-based policy, Pakistan will regain a respectable place among world sports community in near future.”

To a question about Imran’s close friend and former teammate Zakir Khan, who is tipped to be appointed at a key post in Pakistan’s revamped cricket set up, Faridi said, Zakir is a sensible and decent man. “The vision and positive approach of Zakir can be gauged from the fact that former PCB Chief Tauqir Zia built National Cricket Academy on the advice of Zakir Khan.”