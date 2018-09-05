Capital’s main stadium’s track needs repair

ISLAMABAD: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Tuesday decried the sorry state of athletics track at Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex and demanded urgent repairs to hold international competitions.

Talking to the APP, AFP president Athletics Federation of Pakistan Maj Gen (r) Muhammad Akram Sahi said the athletics track has not been maintained for quite some time now. “If the track had been maintained then there was a possibility to hold the South Asian Athletics Championship at Jinnah Stadium,” he said.

Sahi, who is also the South Asian Athletics Federation (SAAF) chairman, said that we tried our best to grab the hosting rights for the said championship but due to the lack of facilities here at the stadium we were unable to do so.

He added that we have repeatedly asked the PSB officials to repair and upgrade the track but no development on the track has been done so far. “The athletes cannot be comfortable while running on the track because it has ditches and that means an athlete has to look for where they step in so that they will not get themselves injured,” he said.