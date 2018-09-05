Win for Pakistan in SAFF event

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan launched their campaign in the South Asian Football Federation Championship on a winning note when they beat Nepal 2-1 in Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Hassan Bashir scored in the 39th minute from the penalty spot to put Pakistan ahead. Nepal equalised in the 75th minute. Muhammad Ali then netted the winner just minutes before the final hooter. In another match Bangladesh beat Bhutan 2-0.