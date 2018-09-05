Wed September 05, 2018
Agencies
September 5, 2018

DeChambeau eyes berth in Ryder Cup team

NORTON, United States: Bryson DeChambeau all but assured himself of a Ryder Cup debut here Monday, sealing his second straight title with a comfortable two-shot victory in the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston.

DeChambeau, 24, managed six birdies in a closing round four-under-par 67 to complete his third victory of 2018 with a 16-under-par tally at TPC Boston.

The Florida-based golfer had stormed to a four-shot success in last week’s Northern Trust in New Jersey and with his Boston win has stretched his lead at the top of the FedEx Cup Play-Off series.

DeChambeau’s win is a third in nine Tour events while he is also the first player in 10 years to capture the opening two events of the PGA Tour’s lucrative postseason.

“It’s been a fantastic two weeks,” he said. “I’ve been playing incredible golf and hopefully I can continue playing great.

“Consistency has been a big thing for me. I’ve been trying to get that week in and week out, and I was able to kind of figure something out last week on the putting green, and that’s kind of progressed me to move forward.

“So, it’s all pretty cool. Hopefully I can keep riding this wave.”

The young American had missed out on automatic selection for the Ryder Cup after missing the cut in the recent PGA Championship.

But now after back-to-back wins, DeChambeau can start packing his bags for this month’s showdown with Europe outside Paris.

USA captain Jim Furyk will name three of his four wildcard picks on Tuesday, and after DeChambeau’s recent successes, it is unthinkable he will not be included among them.

Phil Mickelson, who is also expected to earn one of Furyk’s discretionary selections, also reminded the US captain of his credentials with a magnificent closing day 63 for a 10-under-par overall total.

