QUAID-I-AZAM TROPHY: Second innings failure proves costly for Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Habib Bank registered a seven-wicket victory against Islamabad on the fourth and final day of their Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Diamond Club Ground here on Tuesday.

Islamabad, who were 65-3 overnight, managed just 143 runs in the second innings. That left HBL with a victory target of 137 which they achieved for the loss of only three wickets.

Islamabad had scored 348 runs in the first innings and the bankers replied with 355.

Faizan Riaz (31) and Sarmad Bhatti (27 not out) were the only notable run-getters for Islamabad in the second innings.

Ammad Butt (3-35) was the pick of the Habib Bank bowlers.

Salman Ali Agha (2-17), Umer Gul (2-27) and Khurram Shahzad (2-28) took two wickets each.

Umar Akmal then put Islamabad bowlers to the sword. He hammered nine fours and two sixes in his 68-ball unbeaten 87 to guide HBL to victory.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 348 all out in 89.3 overs (Rohail Nazir 130, Shahzad Azam Rana 70 not out, Sarmad Bhatti 59, Zohaib Ahmed 45; Umer Gull 3-34, Abdul Rehman 3-93, Ammad Butt 2-53) and 143 all out in 54.2 overs (Faizan Riaz 31, Sarmad Bhatti 27 not out, Muhammad Naeem 25; Ammad Butt 3-35, Salman Ali Agha 2-17, Umer Gul 2-27, Khurram Shahzad 2-28). HBL 355 all out in 112.4 overs (Ramiz Aziz 87, Abid Ali 83, Saad Khan 44; Muhammad Arham 2-91, Muhammad Nadeem 5-90) and 137-3 in 24.3 overs (Umer Akmal 87 not out, Salman Afridi 39; Ahmed Saifi 2-33). Result: HBL won by 7 wickets.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi: SSGCL 349 all out in 104.5 overs (Umer Amin 154, Sami Aslam 100, Adil Amin 38; Saad Altaf 6-88, Rizwan Akbar 2-77) and 175-3 declared in 36 overs (Sami Aslam 100 not out, Awais Zia 30, Umer Amin 25). Rawalpindi 153 all out in 60.3 overs (Naved Malik 58; Kashif Bhatti 4-17, Aamir Yamin 3-35, Ahmed Jamal 3-40) and 224 all out in 50 overs (Mukhtar Ahmed 66, Umer Waheed 32; Sohail Khan 6-57, Kashif Bhatti 3-43). Result: SSGCL won by 147 runs.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: Peshawar 278 all out in 103 overs (Akbar Badshah 114 not out, Israrullah 54; Noman Ali 6-62, Sadaf Hussain 2-61) and 122 all out in 64.4 overs (Akbar Badshah 33, Ashfaq Ahmed 28, Sahibzada Farhan 20; Noman Ali 6-52, Ali Shafiq 4-40). KRL 224 all out in 45 overs (Jahid Ali 52, Abdur Rehman Muzammil 52, Azeem Ghumman 31; Taj Wali 5-24, Sajid Khan 2-61) and 98 all out in 42.1 overs (Azeem Ghumman 28; Taj Wali 4-31, Zahid Mahmood 2-10, Nasir Ahmed 2-20, Sajid Khan 2-22). Result: Peshawar won by 78 runs.

At Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad: Fata 247 all out in 98 overs (Afaq Raheem 103, Nisar Afridi 57, Samiullah Jr. 28; Mir Hamza 6-42, Atif Jabbar 3-65) and 130 all out in 56 overs (Muhammad Naeem 23, Samiullah Jr. 23; Muhammad Asghar 3-19, Bilal Asif 3-28, Atif Jabbar 2-33). NBP 434-7 declared in 115.4 overs (Kamran Ghulam 101 not out, Danish Aziz 84, Rameez Raja 57, Akbar-ur-Rehman 47, Muhammad Asghar 41; Adnan Ghaus 3-123). Result: NBP won by an innings & 57 runs.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: SNGPL 251 all out in 109.5 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 69, Waseem-ud-din 56; Babar Rehman 4-65, Muhammad Irfan 4-84) and 116-2 in 42 overs (Iftikhar Ahmed 52 not out, Asad Shafiq 32 not out). Lahore Whites 341-8 in 145 overs (Usman Sallahuddin 153 not out, Ali Zaryab 38, Muhammad Waheed 36; Bilawal Bhatti 3-84, Rahat Ali 2-77). Result: Match drawn.

At Multan Cricket Stadium: PTV 281 all out in 105.4 overs (Umair Khan 68, Saud Shakeel 42, Muhammad Yasin 41, Taimoor Khan 29, Raza Hasan 27; Muhammad Irfan 5-37, Ahsan Baig 2-60) and 236-5 declared in 54 overs (Saud Shakeel 108 not out, Saeed Bin Nasir 37, Ali Khan 35, Umair Khan 34; Ahsan Baig 2-59). Multan 166-9 in 73.5 overs (Waqar Hussain 43, Zeeshan Ashraf 24; Aamir Jamal 3-28, Ali Khan 2-15, Muhammad Husnain 2-32) and 295-9 in 116 overs (Khalilullah 97, Imran Rafiq 67, Naved Yasin 43 not out; Raza Hasan 5-81, Aamir Jamal 2-74). Result: Match drawn.