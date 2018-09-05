Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Mani elected new PCB boss

ISLAMABAD: Ehsan Mani replaced Najam Sethi as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as he was elected unopposed for three years on Tuesday.

Ehsan Mani was the only Governing Board member to have submitted papers for chairman’s office and was later unanimously elected to the post.

Earlier, patron of the PCB Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Ehsan Mani and Asad Khan as members of Governing Board with former tipped to become the new chairman. The special election meeting of the Board was held under the chairmanship of Justice (R) Afzal Haider to elect the permanent head of the PCB for three years. Ehsan Mani resumed his charge with immediate effect and started holding introductory meetings with the Board officials.

Ehsan Mani had served International Cricket Council (ICC) in different capacities in the past for almost 15 years. He represented the then Board of Control for Cricket in Pakistan (BCCP) in the ICC as a representative from 1989 to 1996, from there onward as Director Finance ICC till 2002. Ehsan Mani was then elected as the ICC president from 2003 to 2006.

He is also member of the Shaukat Khanum Governing Board where he heads the audit committee. These days he is also looking after tourism development in Galiat.

The immediate task Mani faces is to sell the TV rights for next five to eight years getting best possible deal for the Board. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is another challenge he faces. Bringing majority of the fourth edition matches to Pakistan and making even better pick than what it was previously would be the challenges he faces. The row with Indian Board over bilateral series is another important task to tackle for Mani. The PCB has already demanded a huge amount as compensation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for Indian national team’s failure to play two back to back bilateral series against Pakistan. The ICC Dispute Committee is set to listen to parties’ version on October 1 for the future course of action.

Later, talking to media, Ehsan Mani hinted at brining changes in Pakistan first class cricket making it more qualitative.

“We would look into the possibility of making the domestic cricket more competitive. That is only possible if best players are picked to compete in selected teams. Less teams would make the system stronger,” he said.

He also talked about bringing in constitutional changes in the PCB. “There is a need to have a chief executive in the PCB. Required changes would be made to make the PCB working more professional.”

Mani said that PSL audit is already being conducted by the Auditor General of Pakistan. “The AG has some queries, the answers of which are being gathered. Total transparency would be adhered to. All working of the PCB would be done according to laid down rules. Accountability is must at all levels,” he said.

Mani said Indian cricket policy had been contradictory all these years.

“They play against Pakistan in Asian Cup and in other ICC events but are reluctant to play in bilateral series. I would not request them to play against Pakistan. I have never done that in the past when I was head of the ICC. For me Pakistan’s self-respect is top priority,” he maintained.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys