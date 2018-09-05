ASIA CUP: Hafeez, Imad denied shot at glory

ISLAMABAD: Unfit Imad Wasim and aging all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez have been left out of the national team for the Asia Cup scheduled to start from September 18 in the UAE.

Imad has failed fitness tests on back-to-back days forcing the selectors not to consider him for the selection.

“Imad has been given two opportunities to prove his fitness. Unfortunately, he has failed to prove his fitness twice in two days time. He is a valuable all-rounder and had played well for Pakistan in the past. What we need is a fit player and unluckily he is not fit enough to bear the brunt of international cricket,” chief selector Inzamamul Haq said while talking to media.

Hafeez has also failed to get selectors’ backing. “It is not all over for Hafeez as far as his cricketing career is concerned. He can make a comeback. We have a pool of 22 players that also included Shan Masood. We think that it is time to give Shan Masood a chance and that is exactly what we did,” he said. Hafeez is a good cricketer but we have got more options at our disposal. There is a lot of cricket left before the World Cup. We are planning to give a chance to all those players who are part of that pool,” chief selector said.

Inzamam hoped that the team would continue to perform to the best of their abilities. “Pakistan has been performing brilliantly in recent past and hopefully that trend of good performance would continue.”

He added that India would be under pressure in the absence of Virat Kohli. “He is Indian linchpin and definitely India would miss his services during Asia Cup.”

Pakistan and Indian cricketers would be face to face in the Asia Cup Pool match on September 21.

India and Pakistan have been placed in Pool A along with one qualifier to be decided before the start of event and at the qualification stage. Bangla-desh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have been placed in Group B.

The tournament will get under way with Pakistan playing a qualifier on September 18.

Team: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi.