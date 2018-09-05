Wed September 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo

Pakistan’s interests will remain supreme, Qureshi tells Pompeo
Strained ties

Strained ties
Learning from China

Learning from China
Presidential election

Presidential election
Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist

Arif Alvi's father was first Indian prime minister's dentist
PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC

PTI MNA ‘wants’ posting of his favourite officials: Rajanpur DC
Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies

Miftah Ismail defends PML-N's economic policies
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat to protest martyrdom of civilian along LoC
Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Atif R. Mian's appointment: Moment of truth for Imran Khan

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

Pakistan’s third LNG terminal expected to rack up $5bln in annual turnover

World

REUTERS
September 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Asia’s rising appetite for meat, seafood will ‘strain environment’

KUALA LUMPUR: Asia's growing appetite for meat and seafood over the next three decades will cause huge increases in greenhouse gas emissions and antibiotics used in foods, researchers said on Tuesday.

Rising population, incomes and urbanisation will drive a 78 percent increase in meat and seafood demand from 2017 to 2050, according to a report by Asia Research and Engagement Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based consultancy firm.

"We wanted to highlight that, because of the large population and how fast the population is growing, it is going to put a strain on the environment," said co-author Serena Tan. "By recognising this and where it comes from, we can tackle the solutions," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

With supply chains ramping up to meet demand, greenhouse gas emissions will jump from 2.9 billion tonnes of CO2 per year to 5.4 billion tonnes - the equivalent of the lifetime emissions of 95 million cars - the researchers said.

A land area the size of India will be needed for additional food production, according to the report, while water use will climb from 577 billion cubic meters per year to 1,054 billion cubic meters per year.

The use of antimicrobials - which kill or stop the growth of micro-organisms, and include antibiotics - will increase 44 percent to 39,000 tonnes per year, said the report, which was commissioned by the Hong Kong-based ADM Capital Foundation.

Overuse and misuse of antibiotics in food is rife in Southeast Asia, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said this year, warning of serious risks for people and animals as bacterial infections become more resistant to treatment.

Growing urban areas contribute to the rising demand for meat and seafood, because people there usually have better access to electricity and refrigeration, said David Dawe, a senior economist at the FAO in Bangkok.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys
Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Director who signed Mahira for 'Raees' criticises Indian ban on Pakistani artists

Photos & Videos

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi

Juhi Chawla goes shopping in Karachi
Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan

Owe my success to Salman Khan, his father Salim: Shah Rukh Khan
Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him

Ranveer Singh calls out citizen for rash driving who claimed actor abused him
‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys

‘Salaam hai tum ko mulk k rakhwalon’: A beautiful tribute to PAF martrys